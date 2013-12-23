Advertisement

ACS News

Entrepreneurs Sought For Business Pitch Contest

by Linda Wang
December 23, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 51
The 2014 ACS Entrepreneurial Resources Center Showcase East seeks early-stage chemical entrepreneurs to participate in a business pitch competition. Selected participants will pitch their business plans to investors and potential commercial partners, and the winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize. The event will take place on April 9, 2014, at Nova Biomedical in Waltham, Mass. The daylong event is sponsored by ACS, the ACS Division of Small Chemical Businesses, the ACS Northeastern Section, the ACS Chemical Entrepreneurship Council, and Nova Biomedical.

To qualify, an applicant must be an ACS member with an investor-ready early-stage chemical business. Twenty participants will be selected, and each will work with a business plan coach to develop a winning pitch.

The application deadline is Jan. 20, 2014. For more information, or to apply, e-mail Jennifer Maclachlan at pidgirl@gmail.com.

