FMC Peroxygens Go To Private Equity

FMC Corp. has agreed to sell its peroxygens business to One Equity Partners, the private investment arm of JPMorgan Chase, in a transaction the two firms value at about $200 million. FMC announced in April that it would divest the business as part of a corporate reorganization. The investment firm Jefferies estimated at the time that the business could be worth as much as $800 million. It has about $350 million in annual sales of hydrogen peroxide and persulfate chemicals.
