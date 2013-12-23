Firms Boost Asian Catalyst Plants

BASF will build a plant to make catalysts for cars and motorcycles at its site in Chennai, India. The plant will include nine production lines and employ about 300 people when it opens in 2015. Demand for car catalysts in India is growing as a result of stricter emissions regulations, BASF says. Separately, Haldor Topsøe will move ahead with its plan, announced last year, to invest $165 million in an auto catalyst plant in Tianjin, China. Scheduled to open in early 2015, it will complement Topsøe facilities in Denmark and Houston.
