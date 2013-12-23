Advertisement

Physical Chemistry

HOON’s O–O Bond Is The Longest Yet

Researchers have generated a compound with an O–O bond that’s 32% longer than a typical O–O single bond

by Lauren K. Wolf
December 23, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 51
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kyle Crabtree
HOON has an O–O bond that’s 32% longer than the one in hydrogen peroxide and 58% longer than the double bond in molecular oxygen.
Ball-and-stick models stacked up against one another show that the oxygen-oxygen bonds in dioxygen, hydrogen peroxide, and nitrosyl O-hydroxide are 1.21, 1.45, and 1.91 angstroms, respectively.
Credit: Kyle Crabtree
HOON has an O–O bond that's 32% longer than the one in hydrogen peroxide and 58% longer than the double bond in molecular oxygen.

A team led by scientists at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics has isolated a previously undetected molecule and found that it has the longest oxygen-oxygen bond yet discovered (Science 2013, DOI: 10.1126/science.1244180). Researchers have long known that nitrous acid (HONO) plays an important role in atmospheric chemistry. But most people dismissed the existence of the compound’s isomer, nitrosyl O-hydroxide (HOON), predicting that it wouldn’t be stable, says team leader Michael C. McCarthy. Still, earlier this year a computational study suggested HOON’s plausibility at low temperatures (J. Phys. Chem. A 2013, DOI:10.1021/jp3110858). Following up, McCarthy’s group generated trans-HOON by combining nitric oxide, water vapor, and neon; applying an electrical discharge to the mix; and then cooling the resulting products with a method called supersonic expansion. The researchers detected the never-before-seen HOON with microwave spectroscopy and determined its O–O bond length to be 1.9 Å, 32% longer than a standard O–O single bond, such as the one in hydrogen peroxide (HOOH).

