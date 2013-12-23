Advertisement

by Marc S. Reisch
December 23, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 51
Evonik Industries built a lightweight plastic electric-powered vehicle, the Wind Explorer, to showcase its battery separators, electrodes, and lightweight polyacrylamide structural foam. The vehicle completed a 3,000-mile journey across Australia on less than $15 worth of electricity.
COVER STORY

Instrument Makers Consolidate

Instrument makers continued to consolidate. Even as executives bemoaned government spending restraints in the U.S. and Europe, they eyed opportunities for future growth.

Capping weeks of rumors, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced in April that it would buy life sciences industry supplier Life Technologies for $13.6 billion, cementing Thermo Fisher’s role as one of the largest suppliers of scientific instruments and consumables. Life Technologies also brings a next-generation gene-sequencing business that could enlarge Thermo Fisher’s role in the growing disease diagnostics market.

In another consolidation move, Malvern Instruments acquired nanoparticle-tracking instrument maker NanoSight for $24 million. NanoSight CEO Jeremy Warren said Malvern “can provide us with more robust development capabilities” than his small firm would have on its own.

Agilent Technologies decided to split into two publicly traded companies by the end of 2014 to allow management to realize each new business’s full potential. The high-growth life sciences and applied businesses will keep the Agilent name. The more cyclical electronic measurement businesses have yet to be named.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

