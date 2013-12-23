Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Playing Nice On The Budget

Congress’s bipartisan budget deal seen as hopeful sign for improved R&D funding.

by Andrea Widener
December 23, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A rare bipartisan budget deal has passed the Senate and House of Representatives, a move that has the science community hopeful for more cooperation going forward.

The compromise plan sets the overall budget levels through fiscal 2015 and eases the across-the-board budget cuts, called sequestration, during that period (see page 26).

The next big test for congressional cooperation will come as lawmakers quickly begin to work out how that money will be divided among programs and agencies for fiscal 2014, which began on Oct. 1. And they have only until Jan. 15, 2014, when the current stopgap funding measure expires, or a government shutdown could happen.

“There are hurdles to clear when Congress returns in January, but this is a good sign and we look forward to this being the tone of 2014,” says Shawn Osborne, president of the high-tech trade group TechAmerica Foundation.

As it has done often in recent years, Congress likely will wrap its remaining fiscal 2014 appropriations—which include all R&D support—into one immense omnibus spending bill. This could be a challenge because the Senate and House still need to decide on exact budgets for agencies, including those that fund R&D.

But, because the deal provides budget increases for fiscal 2014 and 2015, Matthew Hourihan at the American Association for the Advancement of Science estimates the budget deal could give science agencies, which were hit hard by sequestration, up to 8% more than 2013 funding. Which programs will be winners and losers, however, will be worked out by lawmakers over the next few weeks.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US debt deal dims science funding hopes
Trump proposes funding cuts to U.S. science agencies
Obama, Congress Reach Budget Deal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE