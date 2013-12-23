Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Probiotic Treatment Reduces Autistic Behaviors In Mice

Animals treated with a beneficial bacterium have improved gut health, and they vocalize more and repeat motions less

by Lauren K. Wolf
December 23, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Population studies have shown that a portion of people with autism suffer from constipation and other gastrointestinal problems. A subset of these individuals also have “leaky guts”—that is, weakened intestinal walls that allow undesirable compounds to enter the bloodstream. Seeking to understand these phenomena, Sarkis K. Mazmanian and Paul H. Patterson of Caltech and colleagues studied the intestines of mice that display autismlike behaviors such as repetitive movements, antisocial tendencies, and impaired communication. The researchers generated these mice—a common animal model for autism—by triggering a severe immune reaction in pregnant females. In addition to exhibiting autistic behaviors, the offspring born to these females had leaky guts. A few weeks after treating the newborns with a one-week course of Bacteroides fragilis, a probiotic, or beneficial gut bacterium, the team found that the mice had stronger intestinal walls, vocalized more, and repeated motions less than their nontreated counterparts (Cell 2013, DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2013.11.024). Autism is a heterogeneous disorder that involves many genes, Mazmanian notes. But he says his team’s findings suggest that gut physiology plays a role and could lead to new treatments.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE