Quotes & Photos Of The Year

A look at some of the most intriguing

statements and photos that made it onto our pages in 2013

MAY 20 Credit: Science JULY 28, 1969 [+]Enlarge Credit: The Watch Glass

This year, C&EN celebrated 90 years of covering chemistry. To highlight moments in the magazine’s history from the C&EN Archives, we introduced the award-nominated Tumblr blog The Watch Glass.

June 2, 1980

“If an experiment does not hold out the possibility of causing one to revise one’s views, it is hard to see why it should be done at all.”

- Peter B. Medawar, 1960 Nobel Laureate

February 11

“I always say, ‘Find out who your friends are, and sell more to them’ ”

- Vince Shiely, Lubar & Co

March 25

MARCH 25 [+]Enlarge Credit: Ashley Armenta

“We breathe it. We live it. We are chemistry.”

- Ashley Armenta, Grade 9, Southeast Career Technical Academy, Las Vegas

JULY 22 [+]Enlarge Credit: Kate Holt/WaterAid

May 6

“Trying to get scientists to impact policymakers is like trying to herd cats.”

- John Edward Porter, Chair of the Board, Research!America

May 20

“Postdocs are starting to become a substitute for real jobs.”

- William F. Banholzer, former executive vice president and chief technology officer, Dow Chemical

May 27

“West, Texas, is just the tip of the chemical disaster iceberg.”

- Rick Hind, Greenpeace

MAY 13 Credit: Lisa Jarvis/C&EN

June 3

“The public has been having a hard time getting its head around the idea that adding a chemical to the environment can mitigate a problem.”

- Ronald Tjeerdema, Professor of Aquatic Toxicology, University of California, Davis

July 29

“Scientists should provide solutions to social problems and dreams for people.”

- Eiichi Nakamura, University of Tokyo

August 26

“Just wrapping people up in a lab coat and gloves doesn’t automatically make them safe.”

- Debbie Decker, Chemistry Department Safety Manager, University of California, Davis

OCTOBER 7 [+]Enlarge Credit: Yasunori Koide/Wikimedia Commons

September 9

SEPTEMBER 9 [+]Enlarge Credit: MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology

“Joy­—maybe you find it only in science, when nature reveals its great secrets.”

- Max Perutz, 1962 Nobel laureate, pictured at right

September 30

“I would not recommend using waste salmon fat to make biodiesel, because it smells just as bad as you can imagine.”