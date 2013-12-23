Quotes & Photos Of The Year

Cletus Welch, a senior research chemist for the chemical division of PPG Industries, finds that glassware in his lab makes
an unusual chess set. During a break in his research on chlorine-oxygen compounds at PPG’s Barberton, Ohio, labs, Welch set up a game using the pieces as chessmen.
Credit: The Watch Glass
This year, C&EN celebrated 90 years of covering chemistry. To highlight moments in the magazine’s history from the C&EN Archives, we introduced the award-nominated Tumblr blog The Watch Glass.
June 2, 1980
“If an experiment does not hold out the possibility of causing one to revise one’s views, it is hard to see why it should be done at all.”
- Peter B. Medawar, 1960 Nobel Laureate
February 11
“I always say, ‘Find out who your friends are, and sell more to them’ ”
