Environment

Quotes & Photos Of The Year

December 23, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 51
A look at some of the most intriguing
statements and photos that made it onto our pages in 2013

 

 

MAY 20
Confocal microscopy images of flowerlike structures.
Credit: Science
Digitally colored confocal microscopy image of “flowers” made by layering precipitates grown under iterative conditions.
JULY 28, 1969
[+]Enlarge
Credit: The Watch Glass
Cletus Welch, a senior research chemist for the chemical division of PPG Industries, finds that glassware in his lab makes an unusual chess set. During a break in his research on chlorine-oxygen compounds at PPG’s Barberton, Ohio, labs, Welch set up a game using the pieces as chessmen.
Cletus Welch, a senior research chemist for the chemical division of PPG Industries, uses glassware in his lab as an unusual chess set.
Credit: The Watch Glass
Cletus Welch, a senior research chemist for the chemical division of PPG Industries, finds that glassware in his lab makes an unusual chess set. During a break in his research on chlorine-oxygen compounds at PPG’s Barberton, Ohio, labs, Welch set up a game using the pieces as chessmen.

This year, C&EN celebrated 90 years of covering chemistry. To highlight moments in the magazine’s history from the C&EN Archives, we introduced the award-nominated Tumblr blog The Watch Glass.

 

 

June 2, 1980

“If an experiment does not hold out the possibility of causing one to revise one’s views, it is hard to see why it should be done at all.”

- Peter B. Medawar, 1960 Nobel Laureate

 

 

February 11

“I always say, ‘Find out who your friends are, and sell more to them’ ”

- Vince Shiely, Lubar & Co

 

March 25

MARCH 25
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ashley Armenta
This is art by Ashley Armenta, Grade 9, Southeast Career & Technical Academy, Las Vegas.
Credit: Ashley Armenta

“We breathe it. We live it. We are chemistry.”

- Ashley Armenta, Grade 9, Southeast Career Technical Academy, Las Vegas

JULY 22
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kate Holt/WaterAid
Martha Bichael bathes one of her children in dangerously dirty water in Bokola, Malawi.
A mother washing child with in a plastic tub.
Credit: Kate Holt/WaterAid
Martha Bichael bathes one of her children in dangerously dirty water in Bokola, Malawi.

 

 

May 6

“Trying to get scientists to impact policymakers is like trying to herd cats.”

- John Edward Porter, Chair of the Board, Research!America

 

May 20

“Postdocs are starting to become a substitute for real jobs.”

- William F. Banholzer, former executive vice president and chief technology officer, Dow Chemical

 

May 27

“West, Texas, is just the tip of the chemical disaster iceberg.”

- Rick Hind, Greenpeace

 

MAY 13
This is a photo of Case Hogan in his cowboy boots.
Credit: Lisa Jarvis/C&EN
Case Hogan, who loves his red cowboy boots, rests after his dose in a clinical trial to treat the neurological effects of Hunter syndrome, a rare and fatal genetic disease.

 

June 3

“The public has been having a hard time getting its head around the idea that adding a chemical to the environment can mitigate a problem.”

- Ronald Tjeerdema, Professor of Aquatic Toxicology, University of California, Davis

 

July 29

“Scientists should provide solutions to social problems and dreams for people.”

- Eiichi Nakamura, University of Tokyo

 

August 26

“Just wrapping people up in a lab coat and gloves doesn’t automatically make them safe.”

- Debbie Decker, Chemistry Department Safety Manager, University of California, Davis

 

OCTOBER 7
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Yasunori Koide/Wikimedia Commons
Research shows that a peptide in the Chinese red-headed centipede’s venom could be a candidate for treating chronic pain.
A photograph of the Chinese red-headed centipede.
Credit: Yasunori Koide/Wikimedia Commons
Research shows that a peptide in the Chinese red-headed centipede’s venom could be a candidate for treating chronic pain.

 

September 9

SEPTEMBER 9
[+]Enlarge
Credit: MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology
Kendrew and Perutz with molecular models.
Credit: MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology

“Joy­—maybe you find it only in science, when nature reveals its great secrets.”

- Max Perutz, 1962 Nobel laureate, pictured at right

 

September 30

“I would not recommend using waste salmon fat to make biodiesel, because it smells just as bad as you can imagine.”

- Stuart R. Coles, University of Warwick

