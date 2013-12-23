Advertisement

Environment

Rare-Earth Research Meeting

by Sophie L. Rovner
December 23, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 51
The 27th Rare Earth Research Conference will take place at the Village at Squaw Valley in Olympic Valley, Calif.—the site of the 1960 Winter Olympic Games—on June 22–26, 2014.

Rare-earth element research spans several disciplines and brings together chemists, engineers, physicists, and materials scientists. The Rare Earth Research Conference is the venue of choice in the North American continent for scientists from all over the world to present their work and discuss the latest in f-block element research.

Symposia will include “Critical Materials, Catalysis, Industrial & Technological Applications,” “Solid-State Chemistry & Physics, Magnetism & Spectroscopy,” “Organometallics, Coordination Chemistry & Polymers,” “Bioanalysis & Medical Applications,” “Actinide Chemistry & Physics,” and “Theory of 4f Elements.”

The conference will feature five plenary lectures, along with several oral and poster sessions. The Frank H. Spedding Award, which is conferred for outstanding contributions to rare-earth science and technology in honor of Spedding, a pioneer in rare-earth chemistry and spectroscopy, will be presented during this conference.

Abstract submission will close on April 25, 2014. Details on the conference can be found at unr.edu/rerc.

