ScinoPharm Opens Drug Chemical Plant

Taiwan’s ScinoPharm has completed construction of a $113 million custom pharmaceutical ingredients plant in Changshu, China. A two-hour drive from Shanghai, the site also includes a process development center. The firm says it has already received production licenses from China’s FDA for four pharmaceutical chemicals. Earlier this year, ScinoPharm closed a smaller chemical facility in nearby Kunshan.
