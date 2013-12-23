Advertisement

Environment

Senate Approves Some Science-Related Nominees, Tables Others

December 23, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 51
This year, President Barack Obama nominated people to fill several high-level science positions. The Senate must approve the nominees, but there is no timetable for it to do so. As a result, confirmation of some nominees is held up. Here are some of the science-related nominees.

Confirmed by Senate:

Ernest J. Moniz, energy secretary, confirmed in May

Gina McCarthy, EPA administrator, confirmed in July

James J. Jones, EPA assistant administrator for the Office of Chemical Safety & Pollution Prevention, confirmed in August

Mark E. Schaefer, Department of Commerce assistant secretary for oceans and atmosphere, confirmed in August

Waiting for Confirmation:

France A. Córdova, NSF director, nominated in July

Jo Handelsman, associate director at the White House Office of Science & Technology Policy, nominated in July

Robert M. Simon, associate director at the White House Office of Science & Technology Policy, nominated in July

Kathryn D. Sullivan, Department of Commerce undersecretary for oceans and atmosphere, nominated in August

Thomas A. Burke, EPA assistant administrator for the Office of Research & Development, nominated in November

