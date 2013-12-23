Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

The Sleeping Merger Giant Awakens

by Alexander H. Tullo
December 23, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Dow
In 2013, Dow Chemical CEO Andrew N. Liveris won both the Chemical Industry Medal from the Society of Chemical Industry America International Group and the Société de Chimie Industrielle’s International Palladium Medal. Firmly holding the reins at Dow, Liveris launched a major divestiture initiative at his company this year.
Photo of Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris writing on a chalkboard.
Credit: Dow
In 2013, Dow Chemical CEO Andrew N. Liveris won both the Chemical Industry Medal from the Society of Chemical Industry America International Group and the Société de Chimie Industrielle’s International Palladium Medal. Firmly holding the reins at Dow, Liveris launched a major divestiture initiative at his company this year.

The pace of deal-making began slowly in 2013. According to the consulting group PricewaterhouseCoopers, chemical brass shook hands during the first half of the year on 38 deals, each valued at more than $50 million. This is a sharp decline from the 62 mergers unveiled during the same period the year before.

But the statistics might belie a coming boom. A number of chemical firms aim to get rid of businesses that no longer align with strategic aims. It’s a trend that gained steam in 2013 and has already led to multiple transactions.

The bellwether for this movement was DuPont. After selling its automotive coatings unit to the private equity firm Carlyle Group in February for $4.9 billion, the company announced in July that it might divest its performance chemicals business. That unit, which includes most of DuPont’s traditional chemical operations, generated $7.2 billion in sales in 2012.

The business is profitable, delivering $1.8 billion in operating income in 2012, but its performance has been sporadic. In late October, DuPont decided against selling the unit outright, instead announcing that it will spin the unit off as a separate company by April 2015.

Dow Chemical wouldn’t be outdone. Earlier this month, the company said it will divest businesses in chlorine, epoxy resins, and chlorinated organics that generate about $5 billion in annual sales. The company has been making chlorine for more than 100 years. But like DuPont’s performance chemicals segment, the three businesses are mature and cyclical. Dow would rather focus on high-growth, high-margin specialty chemicals.

Chemical companies, even some of the biggest ones, became the targets of activist investors in 2013. Trian Fund Management, an investment firm run by Nelson Peltz, acquired a large stake in DuPont before the company announced it was considering unloading the performance chemicals unit.

Pershing Square Capital Management, headed by William A. Ackman, bought a 9.8% stake in Air Products & Chemicals. Pershing Square remarked that the industrial gas firm is “undervalued.” Air Products management seemed to get the hint. In September, CEO John E. McGlade announced he will retire in 2014, and the firm appointed three directors recommended by Pershing Square.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Versum’s Novo will be Ashland’s new CEO
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Activist investor seeks seats on Ashland’s board
Trian takes aim at paint maker PPG

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE