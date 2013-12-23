Advertisement

Analytical Chemistry

X-Ray Technique Obtains Protein Structures From Smallest-Ever Crystals

Advance could cut the time it takes to prepare medicinally relevant proteins for structure determination

by Carmen Drahl
December 23, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 51
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Katya Kadyshevskaya
A new crystallography technique uses scores of tiny protein crystals, which are far easier to come by than larger crystals used in traditional X-ray techniques.
A graphic comparing the sizes of crystal needed for three different crystalography techniques.
Credit: Courtesy of Katya Kadyshevskaya
A new crystallography technique uses scores of tiny protein crystals, which are far easier to come by than larger crystals used in traditional X-ray techniques.
BY COMPARISON
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from Science
An overlay of the X-ray free-electron laser (red) and synchrotron (blue) structures of the serotonin receptor; approximate location of the cell membrane (outside cell at top; inside cell at bottom) is shown in gray.
A ribbon structure of a protein.
Credit: Adapted from Science
An overlay of the X-ray free-electron laser (red) and synchrotron (blue) structures of the serotonin receptor; approximate location of the cell membrane (outside cell at top; inside cell at bottom) is shown in gray.

Growing crystals big enough to obtain a protein structure by X-ray crystallography can take years, as practitioners of the art know all too well. This is especially true of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), which are targets for as many as 30% of prescription drugs. Such waits may now become a thing of the past, thanks to a team led by Vadim Cherezov of Scripps Research Institute California. The researchers obtained a high-resolution structure of a GPCR—the serotonin receptor—from crystals as tiny as 5 μm across (Science 2013, DOI: 10.1126/science.1244142). The key to the Scripps team’s success is a new sample injection system. It streams many tiny crystals, embedded in a viscous gel that mimics a cell membrane, into the path of an X-ray free-electron laser beam. The X-ray source doles out radiation in 50-femtosecond bursts to minimize crystal damage. The new serotonin receptor structure is nearly identical to established structures, but it has differences in some salt bridges and side-chain conformations. The structure was obtained at room temperature rather than the typical cryogenic temperatures, Cherezov says, so it may more accurately represent the GPCR’s natural state. Cherezov’s collaborators at Arizona State University have filed a patent application on the injection system.

