ACS Issues Call For Papers For Great Lakes Regional Meeting

Abstracts are now being accepted for oral and poster presentations at the 2013 Great Lakes Regional Meeting (GLRM 2013) of the American Chemical Society. The June 5–8 meeting will be hosted by the La Crosse-Winona Section at the convention center in La Crosse, Wis. The abstract submittal deadline is midnight CDT on April 12.
Planned symposia include “Bio-Energy”; “Bioinorganic Chemistry: Career Highlights of Michael Collins”; “Biological Role of Histone Modifications”; “Chemical Education,” including high school teacher topics; “Chemistry of Eating Disorders”; “Ethics in Applied Science”; and “Oil Refining: Current Chemicals.”
General sessions and posters will cover analytical, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry; biochemistry; and undergraduate research. In addition, the ACS Division of Small Chemical Businesses will sponsor two sessions: “Resources for Start-Up & Small Businesses” and “True Stories of Success from Entrepreneurs.”
GLRM 2013 will also feature workshops on career management and development, leadership development, and chemical safety.
Nominations are now being accepted for the ACS Division of Chemical Education Great Lakes Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Ann Nalley Great Lakes Region Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, and the Stanley C. Israel Great Lakes Region Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences.
Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a number of social events including an opening night reception, brewery tours, Mississippi River excursions, and the GLRM 2013 Awards Banquet.
Companies and universities wishing to participate in the vendor exposition can find information on the exhibition tab of the meeting website.
For evolving meeting details, including a list of workshops and special events; information about registration, hotel reservations, transportation, and exhibitors; award nomination criteria and forms; and committee contacts, visit the GRLM 2013 website at glrm-lax.sites.acs.org.
