Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

ACS Issues Call For Papers For Great Lakes Regional Meeting

June 5-8 meeting will be held in La Crosse, Wis.

February 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Abstracts are now being accepted for oral and poster presentations at the 2013 Great Lakes Regional Meeting (GLRM 2013) of the American Chemical Society. The June 5–8 meeting will be hosted by the La Crosse-Winona Section at the convention center in La Crosse, Wis. The abstract submittal deadline is midnight CDT on April 12.

Planned symposia include “Bio-Energy”; “Bioinorganic Chemistry: Career Highlights of Michael Collins”; “Biological Role of Histone Modifications”; “Chemical Education,” including high school teacher topics; “Chemistry of Eating Disorders”; “Ethics in Applied Science”; and “Oil Refining: Current Chemicals.”

General sessions and posters will cover analytical, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry; biochemistry; and undergraduate research. In addition, the ACS Division of Small Chemical Businesses will sponsor two sessions: “Resources for Start-Up & Small Businesses” and “True Stories of Success from Entrepreneurs.”

GLRM 2013 will also feature workshops on career management and development, leadership development, and chemical safety.

Nominations are now being accepted for the ACS Division of Chemical Education Great Lakes Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Ann Nalley Great Lakes Region Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, and the Stanley C. Israel Great Lakes Region Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a number of social events including an opening night reception, brewery tours, Mississippi River excursions, and the GLRM 2013 Awards Banquet.

Companies and universities wishing to participate in the vendor exposition can find information on the exhibition tab of the meeting website.

For evolving meeting details, including a list of workshops and special events; information about registration, hotel reservations, transportation, and exhibitors; award nomination criteria and forms; and committee contacts, visit the GRLM 2013 website at glrm-lax.sites.acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Register for the 2024 Southwest Regional Meeting
Call for papers: 2024 Midwest Regional Meeting
Call for papers: 2024 Southwest Regional Meeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE