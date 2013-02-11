Advertisement

09106-cover-OPTIDOSECatalentcxd.jpg
09106-cover-OPTIDOSECatalentcxd.jpg
February 11, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 6

Suppliers see opportunities in formulation development to grow their businesses by addressing drug delivery challenges

Volume 91 | Issue 6
Business

Custom Chemical Firms Expand Into Formulation

Suppliers see opportunities in formulation development to grow their businesses by addressing drug delivery challenges

No Clear Winner In Race To Find Non-BPA Can Linings

Chemical firms cook up new recipes, but none will work for all foods and beverages

Assessing The Safety Of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Airplane fires refocus attention on rare but serious battery hazards and ways to avoid them

  • Environment

    Splitting Up Fatty Acids

    Nanofiltration membrane technique separates vegetable oil molecules, opening the way to their broader industrial use

  • Business

    Private Equity Ponies Up Again In Custom Chemicals

    Cambridge Major, ChemDesign, and VanDeMark, change hands at the close of 2012

  • Environment

    And The Winners Are: President Barack Obama Awards National Medals To 19 Individuals, One Team, And One Company

Science Concentrates

Materials

Magnetic Nanoparticles Banish Bacteria From Blood

Bacteria-binding materials could be used to scavenge pathogens in the blood to treat septic infections

Business & Policy Concentrates

