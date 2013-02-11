Custom Chemical Firms Expand Into Formulation
Suppliers see opportunities in formulation development to grow their businesses by addressing drug delivery challenges
February 11, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 6
Chemical firms cook up new recipes, but none will work for all foods and beverages
Airplane fires refocus attention on rare but serious battery hazards and ways to avoid them
Nanofiltration membrane technique separates vegetable oil molecules, opening the way to their broader industrial use
Cambridge Major, ChemDesign, and VanDeMark, change hands at the close of 2012
Bacteria-binding materials could be used to scavenge pathogens in the blood to treat septic infections