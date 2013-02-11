ACS Members Named APS Fellows

Twenty-five ACS members have been named 2012 Fellows of the American Physical Society. The fellowships are awarded on the basis of recommendations by the candidates’ professional peers.
The ACS members in this group are Joanna Aizenberg of Harvard University; Rufina Alamo of Florida State University; Alan Aspuru-Guzik of Harvard University; Robert Carpick of the University of Pennsylvania; Nikolay Dokholyan of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; Claudia Felser of Johannes Gutenberg University, Mainz, in Germany; Donald G. Fleming of TRIUMF in Canada; Amalie Frischknecht of Sandia National Laboratories; Venkat-raghaven Ganesan of the University of Texas, Austin; Rachel Goldman of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; Mark C. Hersam of Northwestern University; Wayne P. Hess of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory; Christopher Li of Drexel University; Paul Mantica of Michigan State University; Benjamin McCall of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Heinz Pitsch of Stanford University; M. Samy El-Shall of Virginia Commonwealth University; Susan B. Sinnott of the University of Florida; Christopher M. Sorensen of Kansas State University; John F. Stanton of the University of Texas, Austin; Hongfei Wang of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory; James Watkins of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst; Mark C. Williams of Northeastern University; Robert A. Wolkow of the University of Alberta; and Xiaowei Zhuang of Harvard University.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter