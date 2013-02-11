Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Airborne Aldehydes Promote Cloudy Skies

Small organic molecules stimulate water condensation on aerosol particles

by Jyllian Kemsley
February 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Clouds play an important role in Earth’s climate by reflecting sunlight. But the intricate details of how clouds form remain uncertain. A new study reveals that when acetaldehyde molecules (CH3CHO) in the atmosphere absorb onto inorganic aerosol particles, the aerosols more readily take on water to form cloud droplets. Incorporating this knowledge into climate models would help make them more accurate, according to Columbia University’s V. Faye McNeill and Georgia Tech’s Athanasios Nenes, who led the study (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1204838110). The scientists used a laboratory cloud chamber to expose ammonium sulfate aerosols to different small aldehydes. These species form in the air through oxidation of natural and man-made compounds. The researchers then watched for water vapor to coalesce around the aldehyde-modified aerosols to form cloud droplets. They found that acetaldehyde increases the aerosols’ ability to attract and hold water—their hygroscopicity—by 20%. At that rate, the number of cloud droplets in the atmosphere would increase by 10 to 20%, the researchers note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Water Helps Form Ammonium Bisulfate Salt In Air
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Untangling Sea Spray Aerosol Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sea Spray Aerosol Chemistry Clarified

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE