Alnylam To Work With The Medicines Co.

The Medicines Co. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will collaborate on Alnylam’s ALN-PCS RNAi therapeutic program for treating hypercholesterolemia. ALN-PCS inhibitors target the proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 gene involved in the metabolism of low-density lipoprotein, or “bad,” cholesterol. TMC will pay Alnylam $25 million up front and milestone payments of up to $180 million. Alnylam’s ALN-PCS02 candidate has completed a Phase I clinical trial; ALN-PCSsc is in preclinical development. TMC will lead development from Phase II through commercialization.
