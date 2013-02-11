Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Bond Making Captured In Real Time

Picosecond X-ray scattering method allows scientists to visualize the first moments of chemical interactions

by Jyllian Kemsley
February 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
A molecular dynamics simulation snapshot shows I2 in carbon tetrachloride.
A molecular dynamics simulation snapshot shows I2 (purple) in carbon tetrachloride.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
A molecular dynamics simulation snapshot shows I2 in carbon tetrachloride.

To enable better understanding of chemical reactions and solute-solvent interactions, an international research team has developed a new X-ray scattering method that captures snapshots of the dynamic motions of simple molecules in solution every 10 picoseconds (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja312513w). Led by Michael Wulff of the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility, in Grenoble, France, and Hyotcherl Ihee of South Korea’s Institute for Basic Science and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology, the researchers used a laser pulse to partially dissociate I2 molecules. They then used a synchrotron X-ray pulse to track how the iodine atoms dissipate their vibrational energy by colliding with solvent molecules before recombining into I2. Adjusting the time delay between the laser and X-ray pulses allows for 10-ps time resolution. The team found that the I–I bond distance increases from 2.65 Å to a maximum of about 4 Å before the iodine atoms draw back together. The distance increases more in cyclohexane than in the heavier solvent carbon tetrachloride. The difference in dynamics between the two systems appears to stem from how much the solvent molecules resist getting pushed around by the iodine atoms, the researchers say.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

X-rays induce electron-gobbling ‘black holes’
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ionization Charge Dynamics Tracked
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Femtosecond X-ray Scattering

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE