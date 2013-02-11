Advertisement

Business

Business Roundup

February 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 6
Most Popular in Business

Dow Chemical has sold its methyltin stabilizer and solid lubricant business to PMC Group for an undisclosed sum. In October, PMC bought Arkema’s organotin and organophosphine-based polymer stabilizers unit.

Shell Chemicals is moving forward with plans to increase polyols capacity at its Jurong Island, Singapore, complex by 100,000 metric tons per year. The company expects to complete the project next year. Based on propylene oxide, polyols are used to make polyurethanes.

ATRP Solutions has received $2.6 million from NSF’s Small Business Innovation Research program. The funds will help the firm commercialize atom-transfer radical polymerization, a copper-mediated technology for producing uniform chain polymers useful in cosmetics, detergents, and paints.

Versalis, a subsidiary of Italian oil company Eni, has formed a partnership with biomaterials firm Yulex to manufacture guayule-derived biorubber. The firms plan to produce the rubber in Southern Europe for sale to the tire industry.

Solvias, a Swiss pharmaceutical services firm, has acquired Confarma, a Swiss provider of quality-control and other scientific services to the drug, cosmetics, and medical device industries. Solvias says the deal consolidates its position as a drug company partner “throughout the entire product life cycle.”

Invista and Seattle-based Arzeda will work on bioderived raw materials by combining Invista’s biotechnology and catalysis know-how with Arzeda’s synthetic biology and enzyme design capabilities. The partners say their first target will be butadiene, a raw material for Invista’s nylon business.

Merck KGaA and CQV have agreed to settle a lawsuit in which Merck accused the South Korean firm of infringing on its patent for making a pigment that generates goldlike effects. CQV will pay Merck a license fee.

Ajinomoto Genexine, a joint venture between Japan’s Ajinomoto and South Korea’s Genexine, will spend about $30 million to build a cell-culture-media plant in South Korea’s Incheon Free Economic Zone. The plant is expected to open in July 2014 and will be the country’s first cell-culture-media facility.

Oxis Energy, a U.K. developer of lithium-sulfur battery technology, has formed a manufacturing agreement with GP Batteries International, a Hong Kong-based battery maker. The deal will enable Oxis to mass-produce Li-S batteries for applications including electric vehicles.

