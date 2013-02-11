Advertisement

Synthesis

CO Serves As Its Own Cocatalyst On Gold

The presence of neighboring CO molecules on gold nanoclusters enhances dioxygen oxidation of CO to carbon dioxide

by Mitch Jacoby
February 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 6
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Xiao Cheng Zeng/U. Nebraska
Molecular dynamics studies show that CO serves as a cocatalyst in self-oxidation reactions on gold clusters (yellow) by enhancing the rate of O–O (red) bond scission in an intermediate structure (center) to form CO2.
Three pyramidal structures made out of gold balls. One dioxygen molecule and two CO molecules are bound in the left two structures. They are replaced in the third by two escaping carbon dioxide molecules.
Credit: Xiao Cheng Zeng/U. Nebraska
Molecular dynamics studies show that CO serves as a cocatalyst in self-oxidation reactions on gold clusters (yellow) by enhancing the rate of O–O (red) bond scission in an intermediate structure (center) to form CO2.

Since the unexpected finding more than 20 years ago that gold, an archetypal inert metal, can serve as a carbon monoxide oxidation catalyst, scientists have searched for the basis of the precious metal’s reactivity. Chemists now know that nanosized gold clusters can catalyze various oxidations, esterifications, and epoxidations, and they have uncovered a few of the mechanistic details. A computational study has found that CO can surprisingly provide a cocatalytic assist to gold nanoclusters during oxidation reactions. This self-oxidation mechanism—uncovered by Xiao Cheng Zeng of the University of Nebraska, Lincoln; Yong Pei of Xiangtan University, in China; and coworkers—reveals a new twist to how gold functions as a catalyst (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja309460v). The researchers found that when CO is bound to certain triangular Au3 active sites on gold nanoclusters in the presence of O2, the CO molecule helps facilitate bond scission in an adjacent OCOO intermediate. The analysis shows that an attack on the intermediate by the Au3-bound CO neighbor would significantly accelerate the rate of O–O bond breaking, resulting in formation of two CO2 molecules.

