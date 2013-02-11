Call For Nominations For Inaugural Lectureships

The Journal of Agricultural & Food Chemistry (JAFC) and the ACS Divisions of Agricultural & Food Chemistry (AGFD) and Agrochemicals (AGRO) are seeking nominations for the inaugural Research Article of the Year Award Lectureships.
The award consists of $1,000, a plaque, and up to $1,250 in travel expenses to the fall 2013 ACS national meeting in Indianapolis, where the award will be presented.
Nominations should include the name, affiliation, and e-mail address of the nominator; the nominee’s article title and DOI (hyperlinked to the article, if possible); the name, affiliation, and e-mail address of the corresponding author (no self-nominations); a statement of no more than 500 words on why the article is outstanding; and suggestion of whether the article should be categorized under AGFD or AGRO. Include “JAFC nomination” in the subject of the e-mail.
Nominees will be divided into two categories: agrochemicals, and agricultural and food chemistry. Two outstanding articles published in the journal in 2012 will receive awards for demonstrating creativity and impact on agricultural and food chemistry as a whole. Nominations are due by Feb. 14 to jafcaward@acs.org.
