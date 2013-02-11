Advertisement

People

Daniel K. Havey

by Jyllian Kemsley
February 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 6
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Brian Augustine/James Madison U.
This is a minimug of Daniel K. Havey.
Credit: Brian Augustine/James Madison U.

Daniel K. Havey, 34, an assistant professor of chemistry at James Madison University (JMU), died on Jan. 20.

Born in Portsmouth, N.H., Havey earned a B.S. from the College of William & Mary in 2001 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Colorado, Boulder, in 2006.

Havey did postdoctoral research at the University of Maryland and the National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST). He joined the JMU faculty in 2010.

Havey’s research focused on spectroscopic analysis of atmospherically relevant compounds, such as greenhouse gases, carbonaceous aerosol particles, and molecules that could be used for remote sensing.

Havey had a “positive, can-do attitude toward laboratory work” that made him very productive, says Roger van Zee, who worked with Havey at NIST and is now chief chemist for NIST’s Chemical Sciences Division. “Dan was friendly, warm, and funny,” van Zee adds.

“Dan was incredibly bright, talented, and energetic,” says Havey’s JMU colleague John W. Gilje. “He touched many people with his passion for working with students and fellow faculty,” Gilje adds. “He was an embodiment of a teacher-scholar and will be missed.”

Havey was an ACS member from 2004 to 2008.

He is survived by his daughters, Holly and Kerrigan; father and mother, Mark and Keitha; and sister, Rebecca Haverkos.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

