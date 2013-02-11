Dow Corning And IBM Pursue Photonics

Scientists from Dow Corning and IBM have developed a silicone-based polymer they expect will usher photonics into the computing world. The polymer can be used to fabricate waveguides that route optical signals from a computer’s processor to its printed circuit board. Optical signaling offers speed and power advantages over today’s electrical signaling, the companies say. “We are confident that silicone-based board-level interconnects will quickly supersede conventional electronic signal distribution,” says Eric Peeters, vice president of Dow Corning’s electronics business.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter