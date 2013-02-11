Elan And Biogen Revamp MS Drug Pact

Biogen Idec will pay Elan $3.25 billion to take over full rights to the multiple sclerosis treatment Tysabri. The companies have been equal partners in the product, which last year had sales of $1.6 billion. After the deal, Elan will receive double-digit royalties on future Tysabri sales. Elan has been disassembling itself in recent years, selling off its drug formulation unit to Alkermes and spinning off its drug discovery business as Neotope Biosciences. Cash from the Tysabri sale will provide Elan with “significant strategic flexibility,” says CEO Kelly Martin.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter