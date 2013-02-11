Europeans Launch Drug Discovery Initiative

Large drug companies are joining with academic institutions, small firms, and nonprofits in Europe to create a drug discovery initiative called the European Lead Factory. Key to the effort will be assembly of a screenable collection of about a half-million small molecules, 300,000 of which will be contributed by seven big drug companies and 200,000 of which will be synthesized by academics and small firms. The European Lead Factory will have a budget of about $260 million, mostly from European Commission research funding and participating drug companies.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter