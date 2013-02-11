Henry J. Dishburger, 85, a retired Dow Chemical quality-assurance manager of Midland, Mich., died on Sept. 26, 2012.
Born in Texas City, Texas, Dishburger served in the Navy in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He received B.S. degrees in chemistry and math from Stephen F. Austin State University, in Nacogdoches, Texas, in 1950 and an M.S. in biochemistry from Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, in 1952.
Early in his career, Dishburger worked at General Electric’s Hanford Atomic Products Operation in Richland, Wash. In 1955, he joined Dow Chemical, where he was involved in research and development of agrochemicals. He organized the company’s pesticide residue laboratory in Lake Jackson, Texas, and was responsible for the residue work supporting the environmental safety of pesticides that include Dursban, Ruelene, and Korlan.
Dishburger became research manager of the ag-organics department and, later, global quality-assurance manager of Dow’s agricultural products department. He retired in 1990 after 35 years of service.
He was credited with several patents and numerous professional research papers on agricultural products and pesticide residues. He was a member of Sigma Xi and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1951 and holding leadership roles in the Division of Agrochemicals.
A member of Sunrise Baptist Church, he was active in numerous Baptist organizations. He was also an avid golfer.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, E. Merle; son, Paul; daughters, DeAnn Lee and Denise Clark; and five grandchildren.
