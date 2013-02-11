IFF And Evolva Scale Up ‘Natural’ Vanillin

International Flavors & Fragrances and the Swiss biotechnology start-up Evolva will work with a third party to develop production of “natural” vanillin via yeast fermentation. The two companies first partnered on the project in 2011 and are now working to confirm scalability and yield targets. Natural vanilla is extracted from the seedpods of the vanilla orchid, but the bulk of vanillin, the key ingredient in vanilla, is made synthetically from phenol or wood pulp waste.
