James A. Manner, 76, a retired PPG Industries research chemist, died on Oct. 23, 2012.
Born in Sandusky, Ohio, Manner received a B.S. in chemistry from Bowling Green State University in 1961, a master’s degree in chemistry from Michigan State University in 1963, and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Akron in 1971, where he also taught.
He worked for PPG as a research chemist for 37 years. He is credited with 10 U.S. patents and received a number of awards for his work.
Manner was a member and chair of the Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh and the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1964. He was active in the Project SEED program for economically disadvantaged high school students and in the society’s Pittsburgh Section, serving as its counselor from 2008 until 2013.
After retiring, he became director of Cross Roads Food Pantry in Monroeville, Pa., and enjoyed traveling and golf.
Manner is survived by his wife of more than 40 years, Barbara; son, Jason; daughter, Rachel Knapp; and six grandchildren.
