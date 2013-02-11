Lester C. Krogh, 87, a retired senior vice president for R&D at 3M, died on Jan. 25.
Born in Ruskin, Neb., Krogh earned a B.S. in chemical engineering in 1945 and an M.S. in organic chemistry in 1948, both at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. He received a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, in 1952.
Krogh then began a 38-year career at 3M. Starting as a senior chemist in the emerging field of photochemistry in the company’s Central Research Laboratory, he later held numerous technical and management positions, including director of corporate technical planning and coordination, general manager of 3M’s new-business-ventures division, and R&D vice president for the company’s industrial and commercial sector. He became senior vice president for R&D before retiring in 1990.
He is credited with numerous patents and publications in areas including abrasives, coatings, films, and research management.
Krogh was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1947. A charter member of the Chemical Abstracts Service Governing Board, he served in that role from 1991 to 1995. He also served on the Governing Board for Publishing from 1996 until 1999. In addition, Krogh was active on numerous ACS committees including Pensions & Investments, Chemistry & Public Affairs, and Executive Compensation. He received the Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management in 1991.
Krogh was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 1988. In honor of his contributions, the University of Nebraska named the Dr. Lester C. Krogh Unit Operations Laboratory in its Donald F. Othmer Hall in 2001.
Preceded in death by his first wife, Rosa, he is survived by his wife, Joan; daughter, Christine Brown; son, Charles; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter