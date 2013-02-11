Lyondell Shelves Metathesis Project

LyondellBasell Industries is canceling plans to expand its Channelview, Texas, metathesis facility. In 2011, the company announced it would expand the unit, which makes propylene from ethylene, by 500 million lb per year. However, in a conference call with analysts, CEO James L. Gallogly said the large number of propane dehydrogenation facilities being planned to take advantage of cheap propane prompted his firm to rethink the metathesis project. He noted that the company’s money is better spent expanding ethylene plants.
