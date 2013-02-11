Merck Serono, Opexa In T-cell Therapy Deal

Opexa Therapeutics has signed an agreement to potentially develop its multiple sclerosis T-cell immunotherapy, Tcelna, with Merck Serono. The deal calls for Merck to pay $5 million for the option to exclusively license Tcelna, which is now in Phase IIb clinical trials. If Merck exercises the option, it will pay $15 million to $25 million to gain rights to the therapy in most of the world. Merck would also pay Opexa up to $195 million more upon reaching development milestones.
