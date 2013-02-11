Nominations Sought for Young Innovator Award

Analytical Chemistry and the Chemical & Biological Microsystems Society are seeking nominations for the 2013 Young Innovator Award, which honors exceptional technical advancement and innovation in micro- or nanofluidics. Nominees must have received their doctorate within the past 15 years.
The award will be presented at the μTAS 2013 Conference in Freiburg, Germany. The award consists of $2,500, a plaque, and up to $1,500 in travel expenses to the conference.
Nominations should include a nomination letter that identifies the nominee’s innovations and lists any relevant papers, a curriculum vitae, and up to two seconding letters. Self-nominations are allowed. Nominations are due by April 1 to eic@anchem.acs.org.
