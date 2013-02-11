Pauling Medal Nominations Open

Nominations are being accepted for the 2013 Linus Pauling Medal Award. Sponsored jointly by the Oregon, Portland, and Puget Sound ACS local sections, the award is presented annually in recognition of outstanding achievement in chemistry in the spirit of and in honor of Linus Pauling, a native of the Pacific Northwest. The medal will be presented at a symposium to be held this fall in Portland, Ore.
Nominations should include a concise curriculum vitae that includes significant publications and a list of honors and awards, along with a summary (400–1,000 words) of scientific achievements, including explanations that clearly outline the importance of the nominee’s work. Seconding letters are encouraged.
The award will not be given for work for which the nominee has already received a Nobel Prize.
E-mail a PDF of the nomination documents by March 15 to wamserc@pdx.edu.
