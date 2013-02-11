Prized Piperidines, Pronto

From a patient’s perspective, the pain reliever morphine, the antimalarial agent quinine, and the erectile dysfunction treatment tadalafil (Cialis) don’t have much in common. But to a chemist’s eyes, they share a structural similarity: Piperidine, the nonaromatic, nitrogen-containing six-membered ring, plays a starring role in each compound.
But making a wide variety of structurally diverse piperidines, which would create a multitude of drug candidates, has been a challenge. Chemists have now developed a way to make myriad piperidines from simple starting materials and with excellent regio- and stereochemical control (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1230704). Yale University’s Jonathan A. Ellman and colleagues used a modular synthesis route to make two dozen different piperidines with up to seven substituents each.
Each synthesis begins with a rhodium-catalyzed cascade reaction, which couples an imine to an alkyne—both readily available starting materials. The resulting azatriene undergoes electrocyclization to produce a densely substituted dihydropyridine. From there, Ellman and coworkers protonate the compound and add a nucleophile in one pot.
This last transformation can lead to a mix of isomers, but thanks to a key insight by postdoc Simon Duttwyler, the researchers realized they could control the regio- and stereochemistry of this transformation with the type of acid they use in the protonation step. Stronger acids preferably protonate at the imine’s α position, while weaker acids protonate at the imine’s γ position. The protonation site guides the subsequent nucleophilic addition, giving chemists a high degree of control over the ultimate products.
“One reason this work has particular appeal is the simplicity by which regio- and stereochemical control is achieved,” comments Mark Lautens, an organic synthesis expert at the University of Toronto. “As is typical, the most elegant solutions to a problem are those that are easy to do from a practical perspective and also give essentially one product. I expect that industry will rapidly adopt this methodology due to the value of the products and that it will stimulate others to examine other substrates to determine the generality.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter