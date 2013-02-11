Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Prized Piperidines, Pronto

Organic Synthesis: Proton-guided route generates densely substituted heterocycles

by Bethany Halford
February 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

QUICK COMPLEXITY
This scheme shows how many piperidines can be made.
A new method uses just a few short steps to make structurally complex compounds.

From a patient’s perspective, the pain reliever morphine, the antimalarial agent quinine, and the erectile dysfunction treatment tadalafil (Cialis) don’t have much in common. But to a chemist’s eyes, they share a structural similarity: Piperidine, the nonaromatic, nitrogen-containing six-membered ring, plays a starring role in each compound.

But making a wide variety of structurally diverse piperidines, which would create a multitude of drug candidates, has been a challenge. Chemists have now developed a way to make myriad piperidines from simple starting materials and with excellent regio- and stereochemical control (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1230704). Yale University’s Jonathan A. Ellman and colleagues used a modular synthesis route to make two dozen different piperidines with up to seven substituents each.

Each synthesis begins with a rhodium-catalyzed cascade reaction, which couples an imine to an alkyne—both readily available starting materials. The resulting azatriene undergoes electrocyclization to produce a densely substituted dihydropyridine. From there, Ellman and coworkers protonate the compound and add a nucleophile in one pot.

This last transformation can lead to a mix of isomers, but thanks to a key insight by postdoc Simon Duttwyler, the researchers realized they could control the regio- and stereochemistry of this transformation with the type of acid they use in the protonation step. Stronger acids preferably protonate at the imine’s α position, while weaker acids protonate at the imine’s γ position. The protonation site guides the subsequent nucleophilic addition, giving chemists a high degree of control over the ultimate products.

“One reason this work has particular appeal is the simplicity by which regio- and stereochemical control is achieved,” comments Mark Lautens, an organic synthesis expert at the University of Toronto. “As is typical, the most elegant solutions to a problem are those that are easy to do from a practical perspective and also give essentially one product. I expect that industry will rapidly adopt this methodology due to the value of the products and that it will stimulate others to examine other substrates to determine the generality.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Changing Course With Carbenes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Proton Source Guides Two-Way Selectivity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enantioselective Photocycloadditions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE