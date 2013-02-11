Advertisement

Environment

Southern Chemist Award To Radhakrishna Jayanty

February 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 6
[+]Enlarge
Credit: RTI International
Radhakrishna Murty Jayanty
Credit: RTI International

Radhakrishna Murty Jayanty, senior fellow in the environmental and industrial sciences division of RTI International, is the 2012 winner of the Southern Chemist Award, sponsored by the ACS Memphis Section.

The award acknowledges outstanding achievement in chemistry and contributions to the field that have brought recognition to the South. The prize consists of a medal and honorarium.

Jayanty is a leader in the field of environmental analytical chemistry. His research has yielded advances in multimedia sampling and analysis, method development, and evaluation programs. The monitoring methodologies that he developed are used worldwide for compliance verification, enforcement, and pollution-control decisions.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

