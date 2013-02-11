Southern Chemist Award To Radhakrishna Jayanty

Radhakrishna Murty Jayanty, senior fellow in the environmental and industrial sciences division of RTI International, is the 2012 winner of the Southern Chemist Award, sponsored by the ACS Memphis Section.
The award acknowledges outstanding achievement in chemistry and contributions to the field that have brought recognition to the South. The prize consists of a medal and honorarium.
Jayanty is a leader in the field of environmental analytical chemistry. His research has yielded advances in multimedia sampling and analysis, method development, and evaluation programs. The monitoring methodologies that he developed are used worldwide for compliance verification, enforcement, and pollution-control decisions.
