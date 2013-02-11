Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Stanley Israel Award To Annemarie Ross

February 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Mark Benjamin/RIT/NTID
Annemarie Ross
Credit: Mark Benjamin/RIT/NTID

Annemarie Ross, an assistant professor at the National Technical Institute for the Deaf at Rochester Institute of Technology, has been awarded the 2012 Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences by the ACS Committee on Minority Affairs. The award includes a $1,000 cash prize.

Ross, who is deaf, is a champion of diversifying the chemical sciences. She has served as a role model for hundreds of students with disabilities whom she has helped pursue successful careers in chemistry.

She is a member of several ACS committees, including the Committee on Chemists with Disabilities, and is often looked to for her expertise in the area of educating students with disabilities.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Anne McNeil awarded Guggenheim Fellowship
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Zaida Morales-Martínez wins mentoring award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Volunteer Service Award To Cynthia Larive

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE