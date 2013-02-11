Stanley Israel Award To Annemarie Ross

Annemarie Ross, an assistant professor at the National Technical Institute for the Deaf at Rochester Institute of Technology, has been awarded the 2012 Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences by the ACS Committee on Minority Affairs. The award includes a $1,000 cash prize.
Ross, who is deaf, is a champion of diversifying the chemical sciences. She has served as a role model for hundreds of students with disabilities whom she has helped pursue successful careers in chemistry.
She is a member of several ACS committees, including the Committee on Chemists with Disabilities, and is often looked to for her expertise in the area of educating students with disabilities.
