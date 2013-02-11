Steven M. Lake, 55, a research chemist, died as a result of pneumonia and heart failure on Dec. 6, 2012, in Mays Landing, N.J.
Born in Riverside, Calif., Lake received a B.S. in 1981 and a Ph.D. in 1999, both in chemistry from the University of Texas, Austin, where he also conducted postdoctoral research for two years.
Early in his career, he was an adjunct professor at Georgia Southern University, in Statesboro. Most recently, from 2005 until 2011, he worked as a principal research scientist at Battelle Memorial Institute in Egg Harbor Township, N.J., developing explosives detection techniques for the Department of Homeland Security.
Lake joined ACS in 1986. He was passionate about reading, music, and nature.
He is survived by his parents, Frank and Betty; sisters, Melissa Giesberg and Laura Weiss; three nephews; and one niece.
