Todd Pagano Named 2012 Professor Of The Year

Todd Pagano was among four educators who were honored with the 2012 U.S. Professors of the Year award by the Council for Advancement & Support of Education and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. He is an associate professor in the department of science and mathematics and director of the Laboratory Science Technology program at the National Technical Institute for the Deaf (NTID) at Rochester Institute of Technology.
The U.S. Professors of the Year program is the only national initiative that focuses solely on excellence in undergraduate teaching and mentoring.
Pagano joined NTID in 2002. He taught himself sign language and helped build the institute’s Laboratory Science Technology program, a two-year degree program that trains students who are deaf or hard of hearing to become laboratory technicians. He is the recipient of the 2012 ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences.
The other recipients of the 2012 U.S. Professors of the Year award are Autar Kaw, professor of mechanical engineering at the University of South Florida; Christy Price, professor of psychology at Dalton State College in Georgia; and Lois Roma-Deeley, professor of creative writing at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix.
