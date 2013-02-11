William A. Moats, 83, a retired research chemist with the Agriculture Department’s Agricultural Research Service, died of pneumonia on Aug. 2, 2012, at a nursing home in Canandaigua, N.Y.
An Indianola, Iowa, native, Moats received a B.S. in chemistry from Iowa State University in 1950 and a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of Maryland in 1957.
Moats worked for the Agricultural Research Service for four decades, retiring in 1997. He was the author or coauthor of more than 175 publications related to the detection of bacteria, antibiotics, and pesticides in animal products. He was the editor of the book “Agricultural Uses of Antibiotics” and coeditor of “Veterinary Drug Residues: Food Safety.”
Moats was a member of the Association of Official Analytical Chemists and received its Harvey W. Wiley Award in 1996. He was also an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1954. Moats was active in the Division of Agricultural & Food Chemistry and organized six symposia at ACS national meetings.
A former resident of Potomac, Md., he had lived in the Washington, D.C., area for 60 years before moving to New York state in 2010.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sheila; and two daughters, Laura and Sandra.
