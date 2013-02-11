Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

William A. Moats

by Susan J. Ainsworth
February 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

William A. Moats, 83, a retired research chemist with the Agriculture Department’s Agricultural Research Service, died of pneumonia on Aug. 2, 2012, at a nursing home in Canandaigua, N.Y.

An Indianola, Iowa, native, Moats received a B.S. in chemistry from Iowa State University in 1950 and a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of Maryland in 1957.

Moats worked for the Agricultural Research Service for four decades, retiring in 1997. He was the author or coauthor of more than 175 publications related to the detection of bacteria, antibiotics, and pesticides in animal products. He was the editor of the book “Agricultural Uses of Antibiotics” and coeditor of “Veterinary Drug Residues: Food Safety.”

Moats was a member of the Association of Official Analytical Chemists and received its Harvey W. Wiley Award in 1996. He was also an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1954. Moats was active in the Division of Agricultural & Food Chemistry and organized six symposia at ACS national meetings.

A former resident of Potomac, Md., he had lived in the Washington, D.C., area for 60 years before moving to New York state in 2010.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sheila; and two daughters, Laura and Sandra.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Marshall Phillips
Peter G. Arvan
W. James Harper

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE