The Professional/Scholarly Publishing (PSP) Division of the Association of American Publishers on Feb. 7 named the journalACS Catalysis as a recipient of a 2012 American Publishers Award for Professional & Scholarly Excellence (PROSE).
PSP recognized ACS Catalysis as Best New Journal in Science, Technology & Medicine. The award honors achievement for all-around scientific publishing excellence, accounting for editorial scope and quality, peer review, production design and quality, marketing, and Web and mobile presentation.
Christopher W. Jones, who holds a joint appointment as a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering and an adjunct professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Georgia Institute of Technology, is the founding editor-in-chief of the online-only journal. Launched by the American Chemical Society in January 2011, ACS Catalysis covers research in heterogeneous catalysis, homogeneous catalysis, and biocatalysis via full-length articles, letters, and solicited reviews. Its coverage spans fields such as organic chemistry, materials science, energy, and environmental and biological systems.
“This award is a testament to the dedicated efforts of Christopher Jones and his fellow editors in quickly establishing a reputation for rigor and service to authors and in publishing research findings of significance and broad impact,” says Susan King, senior vice president of ACS Publications’ Journals Publishing Group.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter