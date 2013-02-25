Advertisement

People

ACS Catalysis Receives Accolade

by Susan J. Ainsworth
February 25, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 8
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Publications
Photo of a cover of ACS Catalysis, which has been honored by the Association of American Publishers
Credit: ACS Publications

The Professional/Scholarly Publishing (PSP) Division of the Association of American Publishers on Feb. 7 named the journalACS Catalysis as a recipient of a 2012 American Publishers Award for Professional & Scholarly Excellence (PROSE).

PSP recognized ACS Catalysis as Best New Journal in Science, Technology & Medicine. The award honors achievement for all-around scientific publishing excellence, accounting for editorial scope and quality, peer review, production design and quality, marketing, and Web and mobile presentation.

Christopher W. Jones, who holds a joint appointment as a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering and an adjunct professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Georgia Institute of Technology, is the founding editor-in-chief of the online-only journal. Launched by the American Chemical Society in January 2011, ACS Catalysis covers research in heterogeneous catalysis, homogeneous catalysis, and biocatalysis via full-length articles, letters, and solicited reviews. Its coverage spans fields such as organic chemistry, materials science, energy, and environmental and biological systems.

“This award is a testament to the dedicated efforts of Christopher Jones and his fellow editors in quickly establishing a reputation for rigor and service to authors and in publishing research findings of significance and broad impact,” says Susan King, senior vice president of ACS Publications’ Journals Publishing Group.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

