Saving Endangered Photographs
Scientists use the molecular makeup of million-dollar masterpieces and family snapshots to conserve and authenticate them
February 25, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 8
Scientists use the molecular makeup of million-dollar masterpieces and family snapshots to conserve and authenticate them
Cover image:
Credit:
Scientists use the molecular makeup of million-dollar masterpieces and family snapshots to conserve and authenticate them
Researchers stay on a hot streak creating simpler and more efficient reactions for making drugs and pesticides
With the Twitter hashtag #RealTimeChem, chemists worldwide incubate ideas, share snaps
Study shows classic mechanism impeded by presence of just three water molecules
Specialty chemicals, particularly paints and coatings, drove mergers, but total deal values declined
Robust conductor may enable molecular electronic devices