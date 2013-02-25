Advertisement

Careers

ACS-Hach Scholarships Available

by Linda Wang
February 25, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 8
The ACS-Hach Programs are soliciting applications for three scholarships.

The ACS-Hach Second Career Teacher Scholarship is awarded to chemistry professionals who are either pursuing a master’s degree in education or becoming certified as a science or chemistry teacher. The scholarships provide $6,000 for full-time study and $3,000 for part-time study.

The ACS-Hach High School Chemistry Grant is awarded to chemistry teachers with innovative ideas that transform classroom learning, foster student development, and reveal the wonders of chemistry. Applicants can request up to $1,500 to support their ideas.

The ACS-Hach Land Grant Undergraduate Scholarship is awarded to undergraduate chemistry majors who are interested in teaching high school chemistry and attend one of ACS’s 72 partner institutions. Scholars receive $6,000 per academic year for up to six years. The partner universities select the scholars; interested candidates should approach participating universities directly.

For more information and a list of participating universities, visit www.acs.org/hach. Applications for the teaching scholarships are due on April 1.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

