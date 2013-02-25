ACS Scholars Program seeks applicants

Applications are being sought for the ACS Scholars Program, which provides scholarships to underrepresented minority students who want to enter chemistry or chemistry-related fields. African American, Hispanic, and American Indian high school seniors or college freshmen, sophomores, or juniors pursuing a college degree in the chemical sciences or chemical technology are eligible to apply. Each scholarship provides students with up to $5,000 per year of funding. The deadline for applications is March 1. For more information, visit www.acs.org/scholars, or e-mail scholars@acs.org.
