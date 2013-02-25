ACS Welcomes New Officers

The American Chemical Society welcomed its new officers during a reception in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 23. ACS governance and key staff members mingled with guests from the Washington science establishment and funding agencies. Rep. Mike Honda (D-Calif.), a strong supporter of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education, was among those invited to the reception. “It’s important for the entire science and technology community to partner and advocate together for science,” said ACS President Marinda Li Wu during the event. “We have a responsibility to help the general public and our policymakers better understand the many contributions to society from chemistry and science.” Pictured from left are ACS Board Chair William F. Carroll Jr., ACS Immediate Past-President Bassam Z. Shakhashiri, Wu, Honda, ACS President-Elect Thomas J. Barton, ACS Secretary Flint H. Lewis, ACS Treasurer Brian A. Bernstein, and ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs.
