Air Products & Chemicals will build, own, and operate four air separation units that will supply industrial gases to a coal gasification complex Shanxi Lu’An Mining will build in Changzhi City, China. The firm says the order is its second-largest ever for on-site air separation plants for a single project.
Dow Chemical is supplying skid-mounted ultrafiltration modules to the world’s largest surface-water ultrafiltration plant, being built in Baku, Azerbaijan. Set to open later this year, the plant is expected to supply 137 million gal of water a day for the city of 3 million.
Preferred Sands, a maker of sand-based proppants for hydraulic fracturing, has launched a non-phenolic-resin sand coating technology. Developed with Dow Chemical, the technology produces a sand coating that uses less energy and has less environmental impact than traditional phenolic coatings, the firm says.
Sumitomo Chemical and Hitachi Metals are considering combining their vehicle exhaust filter businesses. Sumitomo has been producing a titanate particulate filter in Japan since 2011. Hitachi has produced a high-porosity particulate filter made of cordierite since 2003.
Aesica, a British pharmaceutical chemical maker, and EmulTech, a Dutch drug delivery technology provider, have jointly developed a sterile emulsion technology they call ET4ME. The microencapsulation-based system can be used to formulate both small-molecule drug active ingredients and complex biomolecules.
Horiba, a scientific instrument maker, and Covaris, a provider of focused-acoustics technology, have formed an alliance to aid drug development. The two companies plan to integrate Covaris’ technology with Horiba’s particle-size characterization platform to improve the quality of drug studies.
Lonza has been awarded a contract by the National Institutes of Health Center for Regenerative Medicine to generate induced pluripotent stem cells for research purposes. The three-year agreement is worth up to $6.9 million.
Merck & Co. and Samsung Bioepis are joining to develop biosimilar drug candidates. Samsung Bioepis, a biosimilars joint venture between Samsung Biologics and Biogen Idec, will be responsible for development, manufacturing, clinical trials, and registration. Merck will handle commercialization.
