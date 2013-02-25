Climate Science Grants Available

ACS is offering grants of up to $3,000 to ACS local sections and divisions for proposing and implementing innovative ways to use the ACS Climate Science Toolkit to engage a wide variety of audiences in dialogue on issues of climate science. The tool kit, an initiative of the ACS Presidential Working Group on Climate Science, provides ACS members with resources to communicate on the issue of climate science.
As many as 15 grants will be made in 2013. Submit proposals as a PDF by March 8 to f_walworth@acs.org. For proposal guidelines, visit www.acs.org/climatescience, and click on “Climate Science Challenge Grant.” Awards will be announced on April 7 during the spring ACS national meeting in New Orleans.
