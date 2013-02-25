Congress Considers Helium Supply Again

Legislation introduced in the House of Representatives would allow the continued sale of helium from government reserves that now provide about one-third of global supply. Congress considered similar legislation last year but didn’t act, threatening scientific instrument users, medical imaging equipment operators, and computer chip makers with even higher prices and worse shortages of the noble gas than they are now experiencing (C&EN, Feb. 4, page 18). Legislation currently in place would shut down the government operation in October. The new legislation, the Responsible Helium Administration & Stewardship Act, would make an additional 8 billion cu ft of helium available, equivalent to a four-year supply.
