DSM, Chemtrix Form Flow Chemistry Pact

DSM and Chemtrix will collaborate to provide continuous-flow chemistry equipment as well as development and manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical industry. Chemtrix is a provider of microreactors that, according to the partners, can be used in place of batch reactors to lower the cost of pharmaceutical chemical manufacturing. DSM’s pharmaceutical products business is an early adopter of micro reactors, having used them to produce an active ingredient for the French biotech firm NicOx at its facility in Linz, Austria.
