Deal Sealed For EU Patent Court

The European Union took a big step last week toward establishing a unitary patent system, a move that is expected to dramatically reduce the cost of patenting work in Europe. Ministers from 24 of the 27 EU member nations signed an agreement that will lead to the creation of a single specialized court to make decisions about the infringement and validity of patents. Bulgaria plans to sign the pact once it completes internal procedures. Poland and Spain have refused to join but could do so later. The new single-patent system will enter into force once 13 EU countries have ratified the agreement. The ministers’ signing followed the European Parliament’s adoption of regulations to create a unitary patent in December.
